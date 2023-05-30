Vivo Y78 5G Introduced Globally; Check out the Details!

Vivo has introduced the Vivo Y78 5G phone globally with its launch in Singapore. The smartphone made its China debut a few months back and comes with a 120Hz display, 44W fast charging, and more. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

Vivo Y78 5G: Specs and Features

The Vivo Y78 5G features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and supports in-display fingerprint scanning. The smartphone is lightweight and has a thickness of 7.9mm.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. T0 recall, the Chinese variant came with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC. There is also support for Virtual RAM for an extra 8GB of RAM.

The back panel houses a 64MP primary sensor with OIS along with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The front punch-hole selfie camera is 16MP. There are camera features like Night, Portrait, Video, 64 MP, Pano, and more.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It runs Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 out of the box. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS, eSIM support, NFC, and more. The Y78 5G is available in Gold, Black, and Blue color options. It also comes with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

As of now, Vivo has not revealed the pricing and the global availability of the Y78 5G handset but it could fall under Rs 25,000. There’s no word on its availability in India too but we should expect details on this soon.