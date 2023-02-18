Vivo Y56 Is the Latest Budget 5G Smartphone in India

Vivo has further expanded its budget Y series with the launch of the Vivo Y56 5G in India. The new 5G smartphone comes with 50MP cameras, a sleek design, and much more. This comes after the recently launched Vivo Y100 in the country. Read on to know the price, features, and more.

Vivo Y56 5G: Specs and Features

The Vivo Y56 has a sleek design with a frosted anti-glare AG Glass back panel. It goes for a flat-frame design with 2.5D curved glass. The phone comes in Orange Shimmer and Black Engine color variants.

Upfront, it has a 6.58-inch Full HD+LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is an arguably popular chipset amongst many budget 5G smartphones. There’s 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage available. The Y56 5G also supports Extended RAM 3.0 to get up to an additional 8GB of RAM.

On the camera front, there’s a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP macro camera. This setup supports camera features like Super Night mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait, HDR, slow-motion videos, and more. There’s a 16MP HD front camera too.

It gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, which is a good addition. Other features include a Game mode, a side-placed fingerprint scanner, USB-C, and more.

Price and Availability

The Vivo Y56 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 and is available to buy via the company’s e-store and leading offline stores. It rivals the Oppo A78 5G, the Redmi Note 12 5G, the Realme 10, and more in India.

Users can get a cashback of Rs 1,000 on the use of ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. So, will you buy the latest budget 5G smartphone or go for the ones by Redmi, Realme, or other brands? Let us know in the comments below.