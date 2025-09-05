Valve’s Latest Trademark Steam Frame Sparks Rumors For New Console

Valve Corporation, the powerhouse behind Steam and the Steam Deck, has sparked rumors yet again with its most recent trademark filing for “Steam Frame,” which was registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office on September 2, 2025. The filing, which covers “computer game consoles” and “computer hardware,” coincides with rumors of a new console codenamed Fremont, which might be a TV-focused PC box running SteamOS.

This device, seen in Geekbench benchmarks, has a six-core AMD Zen 4 CPU and a Radeon RX 7600 GPU, substantially doubling the Steam Deck OLED’s capabilities. Following Valve’s Steam Machine setback in 2015, the success of the Steam Deck has supporters hoping that Fremont, possibly branded as Steam Frame, could change home gaming.

Valve’s Steam Frame Trademark Splits Fans Between Half-Life Game or New Console Rumors

According to leaked info given by insider Brad Lynch, Fremont is a set-top console with HDMI-CEC capability designed for smooth TV connectivity. The trademark’s broad scope has generated speculation that Steam Frame could include a new controller (Roy) and a next-generation VR headset (Deckard).

However, the gaming community on Reddit is linking Steam Frame to “HLX,” a supposed Half-Life project. Fans believe Valve may debut the console alongside a flagship title such as Half-Life 3, similar to the Valve Index and Half-Life: Alyx strategy.

Though Valve’s history of shelved projects tempers expectations, the timing of the trademark and Fremont leaks, combined with hints of HLX’s advanced development, has supporters hoping for a ground-breaking revelation, possibly at CES 2026.

While Valve remains silent, the prospect of Steam Frame as a console and a potential Half-Life revival positions the company to challenge Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo in the competitive gaming landscape.