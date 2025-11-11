Valorant Patch Notes 11.10 Brings the Harbor Rework with Huge Clove Nerfs

With the Riot Games Game Changers announcement alongside KatsEye, the latest update for Valorant lands with major changes. This isn’t just a light fixing; Valorant patch notes 11.10 deliver a full rework for Harbor and significant nerfs to Clove. Keep reading for the full breakdown of everything that’s coming.

Valorant Patch 11.10 Agent Changes

Harbor rework and Clove changes are the highlights of the update. With the changes developers want to bring Harbor back to the meta while putting Clove on an even playing field. Here are all the agent changes coming with the Valorant patch 11.10:

Harbor

Cove moved to the signature slot. It can be placed with distance controls and reactivated to add a destroyable shield.

High Tide is now a non-signature ability and costs 300 credits.

New ability: Storm Surge creates a delayed whirlpool that nearsights and slows enemies.

Reckoning updated to send a forward surge that nearsights and slows targets.

Voice lines updated, including new lines with Tejo and Waylay plus new intros on Abyss and Corrode.

Clove

Ruse now holds only one charge while Clove is dead.

Pick Me Up overheal reduced from 100 to 50 HP.

Omen

Spectators can now view Omen’s Dark Cover placement view.

Valorant Patch 11.10 Gameplay and General Changes

Here are all the gameplay and general changes coming with the Valorant patch 11.10:

Team HUD now shows a teal healing bar when you or an ally are recovering health.

Collections updated on PC and Console with a new grid layout for Weapons and Buddies, a dedicated Titles page on PC, and expanded skinline backgrounds. These Collection updates arrive in Korea on 11.11.

Holding the “Use Object” button now removes all attached persistent debuffs at once.

Cypher Dart and GravNet will clear together if applied at the same time.

Valorant Patch 11.10 Competitive and Esports Changes

Here are all the competitive changes coming with the Valorant patch 11.10:

Starting in 11.10, Ascendant+ players in NA, LATAM, BR, and KR must enable Riot Mobile MFA to enter Competitive queue.

Other modes are unaffected.

Pick’Ems arrives for GameChangers on November 13 with bracket predictions and reward unlocks.

Valorant Patch 11.10 Bug Fixes

General Changes

Fixed cases where the spike could be planted outside the valid site area.

Fixed bots in The Range not showing flash VFX.

Fixed status effects appearing on dead players in the Combat Report.

Vulnerable no longer grants assists after the effect ends.

Fixed left-handed kill screen effects misalignment.

Agent Bug Fixes

Clove

Fixed incorrect revive locations in Not Dead Yet.

Fixed use of Not Dead Yet after falling off Abyss.

Fixed teleport issues from Iso’s Kill Contract.

Fixed cases where Clove revived inside Sage Barrier Orb.

Cypher

Fixed blank minimap icon during Neural Theft.

Harbor

Cove now grants assists for kills inside it.

Damage abilities now properly affect Cove.

Kay/o

Fixed killfeed headshot icon when Kay/o dies last during NULL/cmd.

Killjoy

Fixed disappearing minimap icons for Alarmbot and Turret.

Fixed inaccurate hit detection on jumping Alarmbot.

Omen

Fixed Dark Cover minimap darkness.

Fixed Paranoia minimap icon size.

Reyna

Fixed Leer projectile animating in the wrong direction while jumping and aiming quickly.

Sage

Fixed Resurrection indicator snapping out of POV.

Fixed flickering hands during Healing Orb.

Fixed Slow Orb popping sound against Cosmic Divide.

Veto

Improved Crosscut targeting.

Fixed Interceptor recall animation.

Fixed Crosscut issues during Buy Phase with high ping.

Vyse

Fixed Razorvine decal visibility under platforms.

Fixed Razorvine projectile not disappearing.

Yoru

Fakeout clone now shows suppression VFX correctly.

Observers now see Blindside immediately.

Fixed Blindside VFX color with two Yorus.

Fixed Blindside audio heard while stealthed.

If you are excited for a new gameplay shift, the Valorant patch notes 11.10 bring something for everyone. Are you jumping in the queue to try out the new Harbor? Do tell us in the comments.