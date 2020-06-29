The Indian government will launch a dedicated e-marketplace for showcasing products of tribal artisans on Independence Day, which falls on the 15th of August. With this initiative, the government aims to promote tribal artisans present across the country.

“We will launch the website – Tribes India e-Mart – on Independence Day on August 15. It will be similar to selling your products on e-commerce giants Amazon or Flipkart. The difference is just that it will be only for tribals,” said Praveer Krishna, Managing Director of TRIFED.

The e-marketplace will start its trial run from the 30th of July to August 14. For the uninitiated, the government started the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation Of India Limited (TRIFED) back in 1987. TRIFED markets these products through Tribes India.

The government will train artisans to register themselves as sellers. The staff at TRIFED’s 15 regional offices across the country and state government officials working with TRIFED will train tribal sellers.

Under this scheme, there will be a “strict quality check” for products. The committee will fix prices for items offered by the artisans. The team will take steps to bring around 5,000 tribal artisans onboard on July 30.

Furthermore, Krishna says the objective of this initiative is to bring around 5 lakh tribal artisans online. “This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) India. Our motto is ‘go vocal for local, go tribal’,” he said.

The news comes merely a couple of days after Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda launched Tribes India products on the Government e-Marketplace and TRIFED’s new website.