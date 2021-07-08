While several smartphones today have an IP rating for water and dust resistance, one would not dare to test the same by dunking an expensive smartphone underwater. So, an Android developer has created a free app that lets users test whether their IP-rated smartphones are still water-resistant or not.

Water Resistance Tester (App)

Dubbed the Water Resistance Tester, the app is built by a developer named Raymond Wang and uses a smartphone’s barometric pressure sensor to test its water resistance. It basically measures the minute differences in physical pressure to determine whether the water-resistant seals in a smartphone are intact or not.

For those unaware, most premium smartphones these days come with IP68 or at least an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. With time and usage, however, the water-resistant seals that prevent water from getting inside devices can get compromised.

So, as one would not dare to submerge their Android smartphone underwater to test if the seals are intact or not, Ray W created the Water Resistance Tester app to do that more safely.

How Does the Water Resistance App Work?

Once you open the app, it will ask users to leave their devices idle for a moment. The users are then required to put both their thumbs on two marked points on the screen and press down firmly.

Following this, the app measures the minute pressure differences with a varying degree of accuracy to test whether the water-prevention seals are intact or not.

However, if you are skeptical about the test results, you can also check if the app gives a negative result when you remove your SIM card from its dedicated tray. If it does, then you can be sure this Android app is working correctly on your device.

So, if you have an IP-rated Android phone that you have been using for a long time, go ahead and use the Water Resistance Tester app to check if your seals are still intact or not. The app is available to download for free on the Google Play Store and has a pretty good rating of 4.5 stars with over a thousand downloads. Unfortunately, the app is not available for iOS devices.

Download Water Resistance Tester (Free)