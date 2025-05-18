The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The Last of Us Season 2 showed Ellie taking matters into her own hands to avenge the death of her surrogate father, Joel. In the previous episode, we finally witnessed the young girl’s wrath when she didn’t hesitate to beat the crap out of Nora with a rod. While things were getting messier, the ending of the episode took a beautiful turn as we saw a carefree Ellie waking up and seeing Joel standing at the room’s door. So, if you are curious about the further events, check out the release date and time of The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6 for your region here.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6 will be released on May 18, 2025, at 6:00 PM PT (or 9:00 PM ET). The upcoming episode will feature Pedro Pascal’s Joel again on our screens. So, without any delay, follow the schedule below to track the release of the episode in your region:

Release Time in the US : May 18, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET

: May 18, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET Release Time in the UK : May 19, 2025, at 2:00 AM BST

: May 19, 2025, at 2:00 AM BST Release Time in Australia : May 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM AEST

: May 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM AEST Release Time in India: May 19, 2025, at 6:30 AM IST

What to Expect from TLOU Season 2 Episode 6?

TLOU Season 2 Episode 6 is reportedly titled “The Price,” and it will likely focus heavily on the flashbacks that will have us witness the happy moments between Joel and Ellie. The preview of the new episode started with Joel saying to Ellie, “Close your eyes, it will be worth it.”

Following that, we will see the episode adapting the tearjerker events of The Last of Us Part 2 game (review), ie, the one where Joel takes Ellie to the space museum for her sixteenth birthday. Ellie will be seen as a kid at the Museum, and Joel will love being a father to the girl.

The first part of the trailer shows Joel and Ellie enjoying their time together, but the latter shows them growing distant. This means the sixth episode will finally reveal how Ellie learned about the Salt Lake Massacre. You can expect the episode to be emotionally heavy, so don’t forget to sit with a handkerchief while watching it, as it will certainly make you shed tears now and then.