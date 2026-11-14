Home > News > The Game Awards 2026 Is Coming to Roblox, but There’s a Catch for Younger Players

The Game Awards 2026 Is Coming to Roblox, but There’s a Catch for Younger Players

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Roblox collaborating with The Game Awards 2026 official image.
Image Credit: The Game Awards
In Short
  • The Game Awards 2026 will officially stream live on Roblox on December 10, 2026.
  • However, the catch is that players must be above 18+ to join the live event.
  • Players can watch, stream, and cast votes as the show airs to get virtual merchandise in Roblox.
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For the first time in The Game Awards’ history, Roblox players can watch the 2026 event directly on the platform when it airs on December 10, 2026. They can watch, vote, and interact live as the show airs. However, there’s a catch for younger fans: players must verify their age in Roblox, meaning they need to be 18+ to join the stream.

The Game Awards event host, Geoff Keighley, posted the collab on his official X account, where he announced that the awards ceremony will go beyond YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and your usual social media channels, unlike The Game Awards 2025, venturing into online platforms such as Disney+ and even Roblox.

The Game Awards official image and date (left), Roblox official image with logo (right).
Image Credit: The Game Awards/Roblox

Roblox players aged 18 and above can watch the entire show, vote for winners across different categories, and interact with the event. Ahead of the December 10 show, fans can also cast official category votes through The Block, an official entertainment venue and digital stage created by Roblox.

On event night, players can gather at the virtual venue to watch the show, vote, interact, and claim virtual merchandise. It could also resemble Fortnite’s The Game Awards 2025 celebration, which featured a dedicated interactive island where players could vote for the best creator-made island of the year.

However, players below 18 cannot participate, which is surprising given Roblox’s player base is dominated by a younger audience. In addition to Roblox, The Game Awards 2026 will also be available on YouTube, Twitch, Steam, TikTok Live, X, Kick, Facebook, and Instagram Live.

Roblox isn’t a stranger to live events like these, as the platform recently hosted the Roblox Innovation Awards 2026, which also had a Voting Hub. Naturally, the platform also distributed free Roblox Innovation Awards 2026 items to those who participated and voted.

That said, what do you think of Roblox’s age restriction to stream The Game Awards 2026? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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