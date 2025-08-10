The First Trailer for One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Is Here Along with a Surprise Announcement

The first season of One Piece Live-Action left us craving for the next set of adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. Season 2 has been in the works for a long time, as the cast and story have significantly expanded, unlike the previous season. After catching up on the latest cast reveals, One Piece fans waited impatiently for the trailer of the One Piece live-action season 2 to get a glimpse of the Straw Hat Pirates’ upcoming voyage covering the Arabasta saga.

Well, we don’t have to wait anymore as Netflix officially shared the first trailer for One Piece live-action season 2 today to commemorate One Piece Day 2025. The second season, titled “Into the Grand Line,” is slated to premiere in 2026. Furthermore, the rumors were true as One Piece live-action season 3 is officially happening with production set to begin soon. You can view the trailer below:

The Straw Hats are officially back, and this time the season 2 trailer promises much bigger adventures (literally with the giants’ arrival) and thrilling battles. The first trailer also gives us a first look at live-action versions of Nico Robin, Smoker, Miss Wednesday, and Brogy.

Though we were hoping for the reveal of One Piece live-action season 2’s release date today, Netflix is still holding back the premiere date. Nevertheless, the grand visuals in this trailer have further cranked up the excitement for One Piece live-action season 2, and I can’t wait to binge the second season next year.

Having said that, what do you think about the first main trailer for One Piece live-action season 2? Let us know in the comments below.