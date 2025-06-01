Netflix Confirms One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Release Window at Tudum 2025

The Straw Hat Pirates made their live-action debut nearly two years ago and left a long-lasting impression on the general audience. The longing for a season 2 of the One Piece Live-Action reached new heights over time. The production team continued building excitement for the second season with a wave of new casting announcements. However, all our eyes have been set on the release of One Piece Live-Action season 2.

Well, the wait is finally over as Tony Tony Chopper graced the Tudum occasion today to reveal the release window of OP LA’s second season. One Piece Live-Action season 2 is slated to release in 2026, only on Netflix as usual.

Earlier last year, Vincent Regan, the actor who plays the role of Monkey D. Garp, Luffy’s grandfather, hinted that the second season could possibly be released around Christmas 2025. But it’s not the case anymore as Netflix has pushed the release to 2026. However, unlike the first season, which debuted in August 2023, we can expect the One Piece Live-Action season 2 to release much earlier in Q1 of 2026.

That said, are you excited for the release of season 2 of One Piece Live-Action now that Chopper has officially joined the crew? Let us know in the comments below.