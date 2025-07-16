Sad News! One Piece Manga Set for Multiple Breaks in July and August

The One Piece manga is doing big revelations in the Elbaf arc, with the long-awaited reveals like the arrival of the God’s Knights, Imu, and even the legendary pirate, Rocks D. Xebec, making his debut. But while the story is revealing some major details, there’s one recurring issue that has been holding back the One Piece manga. It’s the unexpected breaks.

Lately, the One Piece manga has been following a bi-weekly release schedule, and this trend will extend through July and August as well.

As per the latest reports, right after the release of One Piece chapter 1155 this weekend on July 20, the manga will go on a break next week. In addition, there will be another break week following the release of One Piece chapter 1156, as the Shonen Jump magazine will take a break due to the holiday week in Japan.

So, this is how the One Piece manga release schedule looks with breaks in between for the upcoming chapters in July and August:

One Piece chapter 1155 release: July 20, 2025

Odan sensei’s break: July 27, 2025

One Piece chapter 1156 release: August 3, 2025

Shonen Jump Holiday Break: August 10, 2025

One Piece chapter 1157 release: August 17, 2025

Although we hoped for a year with significantly fewer breaks, the One Piece manga progresses at a similar pace as last year, with unpredictable breaks. Author Eiichiro Oda has been taking his regular breaks, and we do not know if the other breaks are due to the creator’s involvement in the One Piece live-action Season 2, which is coming out next year.

These sudden breaks in between, when the story of the final saga is getting heated up, truly test the patience of longtime One Piece fans. However, at the end of the day, fans want Oda to stay healthy and take the time he needs to continue delivering masterful One Piece chapters.

Having said that, tell us what you think about the unexpected breaks of the One Piece manga in 2025 in the comments below.