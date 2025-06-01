One Piece Live Action Season 2: Chopper’s First Look and Voice Actor Revealed

Netflix and Tomorrow Studios have been busy announcing the ever-expanding cast of One Piece Live-Action season 2. While the anticipation for the second season continued to grow with each casting announcement, fans have been eagerly awaiting the live-action debut of our favorite Straw Hat doctor, Tony Tony Chopper. No more waiting, as Netflix has finally unveiled the complete first look at the adorable doctor, Chopper, in One Piece Live-Action Season 2 at the Netflix TUDUM 2025 event today.

After a brief tease during Netflix Geeked Week 2024, one question lingered above all: What will Chopper look like in One Piece Live-Action Season 2? If you are still curious to see how Chopper has been brought to life in live-action, here’s the official first look at our cotton candy lover:

Mikaela Hoover, known for her roles in Beef, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, and also a part of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie, lends her voice to our beloved Chopper. Netflix has also noted that Mikaela performed the facial capture for the character through motion capture technology.

Of course, Oda sensei has also shared a message regarding the first look at Chopper, which you can view in the X post below:

The OP LA second season is confirmed to release next year, and the anticipation for the second season has now skyrocketed after witnessing our favorite Chopper in live-action. In the meantime, what do you think about Chopper’s look in One Piece Live Action Season 2? Let us know in the comments below.