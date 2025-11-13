The Devil Wears Prada 2’s Glorious First Trailer Reunites Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway

The Devil Wears Prada was released back in 2007. The movie starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles. The movie was a huge success as the story and performances from the actors simply blew everyone away. So, it’s understandable that fans were excited when a sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, was announced. And recently, fans just got the first trailer for the upcoming film, and let’s just say that it’s beyond amazing.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Shine in The First Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

The first trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is rather short, but hey, it’s enough to get everyone excited for the upcoming sequel film. The teaser sees Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) walking down the office floor before entering the lift, but she is quickly joined by none other than Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway). Both the actors simply ooze pure aura in this short glimpse, and we can’t wait to see what more they have in store for us.

Apart from Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman will also take back their roles in the sequel film. We don’t see any of them in the trailer, but we can expect a glimpse of them when a full trailer for the movie comes out.

For the unaquaunited, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is based on the Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns novel by Lauren Weisberger. It’s an amazing follow-up story of the first book, so we can assume that the movie will be equally good. Also, the movie is scheduled to release on May 1, 2026, so we are still a few months away from seeing this masterpiece in theatres. But that also gives you enough time to watch the first movie as many times as you can before the sequel hits your nearby theatres.