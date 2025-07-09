Home > News > The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Expands with Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and More

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Expands with Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and More

Aparna Ukil
Comments 0
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Image Credits: YouTube/ 20th Century Studios (Screenshot by Anmol Sachdeva/Beebom)
In Short
  • The Devil Wears Prada sequel movie recently confirmed some new cast members
  • The new cast members include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Kenneth Branagh, and Simone Ashley.
  • While the new cast seems great, the creators have yet to reveal more details about the film’s story.

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006 and now, it’s time for us to welcome the sequel which is scheduled to arrive on May 1, 2026. While Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci are all set to reprise their roles, the anticipated project has also welcomed some celebrated personalities to the cast. The new members in The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast include Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, and Justin Theroux.

Now, if you wonder where you have seen the above-mentioned actors, here, we got your back:

  • Lucy Liu: Best Known for Charlie’s Angels (Alex Munday), Kill Bill: Volume 1&2 (O-Ren Ishii)
  • B.J. Novak: Known for his role in The Office (Ryan), Reign Over Me (Mr. Fallon), Vengeance (Ben Manalowitz)
  • Simone Ashley: Recognized for Bridgerton (Kathani “Kate” Bridgerton), Sex Education (Olivia Hanan)
  • Kenneth Branagh: Known for Fortunes of War (Guy Pringle), Dead Again (Mike Church/Roman Strauss)
  • Justin Theroux: Played prominent roles in American Psycho (Timothy Bryce), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Rory)

The Devil Wears Prada starred Meryl Streep in the lead role and gave her global popularity. The film received a positive response from the worldwide audience and grossed $326.7 million worldwide against a budget of $35–41 million. So, it is evident that those who watched the film back then would certainly want it to get greenlit for a sequel. Initially, the lead lady showed disinterest in a sequel, but eventually, things turned out to be positive.

While major details about the story of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are kept under wraps, Variety gave us a hint. The story will revolve around Priestly (Meryl Streep), who is struggling in her career as the traditional publishing industry is going downhill.

She also must tackle Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who has now become a top executive of an influential group that has the funds Priestly desperately needs. So, of course, the story does sound intriguing, but let’s wait for the official release of the film to see if it does justice to the original film.

Related Articles
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2: Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know
Aparna Ukil Jul 9, 2025
Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Jurassic World Rebirth?
Aparna Ukil Jul 5, 2025
The Naked Gun 2025: Release Date, Cast, Plot & More
Aparna Ukil Jul 3, 2025
10 Best Movies Like John Wick, Ranked
Aparna Ukil Jun 30, 2025
#Tags
#Movies

Aparna Ukil

Aparna is the Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom. She started her professional journey in the retail industry but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of entertainment writing where she has experience writing for various well-known publishers including Otakukart, Sportskeeda, Game Revolution, Forever Geek and Dexerto.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...