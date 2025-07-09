The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Expands with Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and More

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006 and now, it’s time for us to welcome the sequel which is scheduled to arrive on May 1, 2026. While Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci are all set to reprise their roles, the anticipated project has also welcomed some celebrated personalities to the cast. The new members in The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast include Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, and Justin Theroux.

Now, if you wonder where you have seen the above-mentioned actors, here, we got your back:

Lucy Liu: Best Known for Charlie’s Angels (Alex Munday), Kill Bill: Volume 1&2 (O-Ren Ishii)

Best Known for Charlie’s Angels (Alex Munday), Kill Bill: Volume 1&2 (O-Ren Ishii) B.J. Novak: Known for his role in The Office (Ryan), Reign Over Me (Mr. Fallon), Vengeance (Ben Manalowitz)

Known for his role in The Office (Ryan), Reign Over Me (Mr. Fallon), Vengeance (Ben Manalowitz) Simone Ashley: Recognized for Bridgerton (Kathani “Kate” Bridgerton), Sex Education (Olivia Hanan)

Recognized for Bridgerton (Kathani “Kate” Bridgerton), Sex Education (Olivia Hanan) Kenneth Branagh: Known for Fortunes of War (Guy Pringle), Dead Again (Mike Church/Roman Strauss)

Known for Fortunes of War (Guy Pringle), Dead Again (Mike Church/Roman Strauss) Justin Theroux: Played prominent roles in American Psycho (Timothy Bryce), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Rory)

The Devil Wears Prada starred Meryl Streep in the lead role and gave her global popularity. The film received a positive response from the worldwide audience and grossed $326.7 million worldwide against a budget of $35–41 million. So, it is evident that those who watched the film back then would certainly want it to get greenlit for a sequel. Initially, the lead lady showed disinterest in a sequel, but eventually, things turned out to be positive.

While major details about the story of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are kept under wraps, Variety gave us a hint. The story will revolve around Priestly (Meryl Streep), who is struggling in her career as the traditional publishing industry is going downhill.

She also must tackle Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who has now become a top executive of an influential group that has the funds Priestly desperately needs. So, of course, the story does sound intriguing, but let’s wait for the official release of the film to see if it does justice to the original film.