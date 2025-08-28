‘The Copper Age’ Is the Official Name of Minecraft Fall Game Drop 2025

Minecraft fans, the wait is finally over, and we have finally got a name for the upcoming Fall drop of 2025. This update will bring out the Redstone engineer inside you because of the addition of a fresh set of copper items and new mechanics, like the shelves. So, with all the snapshots released so far, a lot of the fans already guessed the name of the next Fall drop. If you did not, jump right in to know the name of the next Minecraft Fall drop and a sneak peek at the latest features.

As announced in the Minecraft Monthly YouTube video, the name of the Fall drop 2025, has been confirmed as “The Copper Age“. Interestingly, our prediction of “Age of Copper” for the name of the next Minecraft update wasn’t far off.

Image Credit: Mojang Studios

In the official video, Vu Bui and his team hid several clues and letters, leading up to the final reveal done by Agnes Larsson, Director of Mojang Studios. Many crafters might wonder why this name in particular? Agnes answers your doubt by stating that copper was in the game for a very long time; however, only while making this update did Mojang finally find out its potential, and gave copper its true significance in Minecraft.

With that said, let’s look at all the new features brought about in the Minecraft Fall drop.

The Copper Age Adds New Copper Items in Minecraft

One of the main highlights of the Minecraft Fall drop is the copper golem. These are cute and tiny passive mobs who will help in sorting out the items in your chest. The community was completely thrilled when Mojang announced them, because it was one of the most liked mobs in the past mob votes in Minecraft.

Image Credit: Mojang Studios

In addition to copper golems, there is a whole new set of copper tools in the game. This includes copper chests, copper armor pieces like chestplate, helmet, tools like pickaxe, swords, and other decoration items like the copper chains, bars, and more.

Moreover, the oxidative states are no longer simply cosmetic in Minecraft “The Copper Age.” The copper golem and other copper blocks will oxidize and age dynamically in the game. The golem is rendered useless once it reaches the final state and turns into a Copper Golem Statue.

If you want to recover your copper stuff, get an axe and scrape off its patina, or simply wax the copper blocks using honeycomb in Minecraft.

Minecraft Fall Drop Adds An Interactive Shelf

The storage and display of items in Minecraft is going to be revolutionized due to the addition of shelves. These items are a game-changer since they can be automated using Redstone as well.

Now, you can craft a shelf in Minecraft using six pieces of stripped log of any wood type. Placing a shelf on any surface will allow you to display items. Not only that, it manages to replace the idea of using item frames in Minecraft, since you can store whole stacks of items in each cell of a shelf.

Image Credit: Mojang Studios

Coming to the point of automating them, once activated, a shelf can easily replace the three leftmost items in your hotbar. Connecting two or three shelves will further help you to swap 6 and all 9 of the items in your hotbar, respectively.

There are more new features in the Minecraft Copper Age update, including copper golem statues and a relationship between the copper and iron golems.

There are more new features in the Minecraft Copper Age update, including copper golem statues and a relationship between the copper and iron golems. So, check out our guide on Minecraft 1.21.9 features to know more about them.

The community is buzzing with excitement with the reveal of the next update’s name. So, what do you think of the Minecraft 1.21.9 features in the latest snapshots and previews? Let us know in the comments below.