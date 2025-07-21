The Coldplay Concert Cheating Scandal is Now a Hilarious Video Game and You Can Play It for Free

Last week, a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16, became the focus of a corporate scandal that is still making headlines. Astronomer’s CEO, Andy Byron, and head of human resources, Kristin Cabot, were caught on the jumbotron in a cozy moment, igniting a scandal when their embarrassing cover-up attempt went viral.

The video, which has been viewed over 34 million times on TikTok, went viral across platforms, with Chris Martin’s line, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy”, fueling the frenzy. Memes flooded social media, ranging from CEO office faux pas to fake Coldplay ads for “affair-friendly” concert zones.

Brands piled on, with witty digs surrounding the event as social media was full of speculation, with some calling it Astronomer’s unintentional marketing coup and others criticizing the company’s silence. By July 18, Byron was on leave, and he resigned the next day following the Astronomer’s investigation. The scandal has become a cultural symbol, and the internet’s infatuation shows no signs of diminishing.

Seizing the opportunity, an indie video game developer has created a hilarious game in which users act as the concert’s cameraman, searching for the infamous couple in the crowd to earn points, cementing the scandal’s place in pop culture.

Catch the Couple Caught Cheating at a Coldplay Concert in This Weirdly Fun Game

An independent developer called SongADayMann on X posted his project where they “vibe coded” a game called Coldplay Canoodlers and uploaded it on their Vercel Page. In the game, you play as a camera operator, and you need to find the Astronomer CEO and the Head of HR in the same cozy pose they were spotted in on the Jumbotron.

When you launch the game, an 8-bit version of Viva La Vida by Coldplay plays in the background, setting the perfect stage for you to have some fun. All you need to do is hover your mouse around the screen over the crowd until you spot the image of the couple.

Once you do that, an animation will play for 5 seconds where Byron can be seen hiding and Cabot covering her face with Chris Martin’s voice over in the background saying, “Look at these two. Uh, I’m sorry, what?”

Thankfully, his signature “affair” dialogue was cut out since the animation plays each time you spot the couple. For each time you spot them, you get 10 points, and you hit a milestone every 50 points. But the fun for the indie dev didn’t stop there. They instead turned the entire game into an NFT. And that’s been minting some sweet crypto coins for them on the backend.

So will you be playing the game and experiencing the moment through the eyes of the concert’s cameraman? Let us know in the comments.