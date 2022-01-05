CES 2022: TCL Unveils First Laptop, Nxtwear Air AR Glasses, and Concept Foldable Phone

TCL has also shown its presence at the ongoing CES 2022 tradeshow with a slew of new launches. This includes its first-ever TCL Book 14 Go laptop, a concept foldable phone, the Nxtwear Air AR Glasses, a few 5G smartphones, tablets, and more. Here’s a look at the products announced by TCL.

TCL Nxtwear Air AR Glasses

Following the AR/ VR trend, TCL has introduced the Nxtwear Air AR Glasses, which offer a lightweight experience by making the glasses 30% lighter and more comfortable than TCL’s previous ones. It comes with dual 1080p micro OLED displays, which are meant to provide an immersive viewing experience with rich and vibrant colors.

The lightweight design clubbed with a high display quality is expected to make watching content on the go pretty convenient. These glasses come with dual speakers, support for wired/wireless earphones, and USB Type-C for easy pairing with smartphones. Plus, it can be used for gaming, has support for 3D imagery, and more.

In addition, the company has showcased the concept Leiniao AR glasses that can show fitness data, weather forecasts, and loads more. Since it’s just a prototype, we need to see if TCL will reveal more details on it in the future.

TCL Book 14 Go

The TCL Book 14 Go is meant for students and young professionals and runs the latest Windows 11. It comes with a metal frame and has a 14.1-inch bezel-less display with a screen resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels. The laptop is powered by the old Snapdragon 7c chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

It gets a 720p web camera and has 4G LTE connectivity (along with support for Wi-Fi 5.0). The device also supports Bluetooth version 5.1. The Book 14 Go also gets USB Type-C for charging, two USB- ports, DisplayPort, and a USB-A. The laptop is backed by a 40WHr battery with 12-hour battery life and supports 25W fast charging.

The TCL Book 14 Go is priced at $349 (around Rs 25,900) and will be available in Q2, 2022 in select regions.

TCL 5G Phones, Educational Tablets, and More

TCL has also introduced the TCL 30 5G, the TCL 30 XE 5G, and the TCL 30 V 5G phones at CES 2022. While the TCL 30 XE 5G and the 30 V 5G will be exclusively available to buy in the US in the coming weeks, the TCL 30 5G will reach Europe later this year.

Additionally, the TCL NXTPAPER 10s, the TAB 8 4G, the TAB 10L, and the TKEE Series tablets have also been introduced. The company has also introduced TCL Kids, which is an educational and entertainment service for kids. It also offers parental controls and will be available for $3.99 (around Rs 300) a month globally, starting Q2, 2022.