Subnautica 2 Early Access Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- Subnautica 2 early access releases on March 14 at 08:00 AM PDT.
- The early access will include a multiplayer mode, several biomes, some narrative, and a variety of creatures and craftables.
- The title will be fully released in 2-3 years in the future, based on how long the early access period continues.
After multiple developmental issues, Subnautica 2 is finally releasing in early access on PC and Xbox Series X/S. The game is set to build on the first Subnautica, adding a lot more content, alongside a 4-player multiplayer mode. If you love to explore the deep, dark sea, then you should not miss out on Subnautica 2’s early access release. Here is a complete Subnautica 2 early access release date and time for you.
When is Subnautica 2 Early Access Releasing?
Subnautica 2 will release on March 14 at 08:00 AM PDT in all available regions in the early access state. The final release of the game is still quite a few years in the future, and it will depend largely on how the game develops during this period. Check our video game release calendar to learn more about the upcoming game releases.
Here are the Subnautica 2 early access release dates for some of the regions around the world:
- United States Pacific Time: 08:00 AM PDT, March 14
- United States Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EDT, March 14
- Canada: 11:00 AM EST, March 14
- United Kingdom: 4:00 PM GMT, March 14
- Italy: 5:00 PM CET, March 14
- India: 08:30 PM IST, March 14
- China: 11:00 PM CST, March 14
- Japan: 12:00 AM JST, March 15
- Australia: 1:00 AM AEDT, March 15
- New Zealand: 3:00 AM NZDT, March 15
At launch in the early access state, Subnautica 2 will include a multiplayer mode, several biomes, some narrative, and a variety of creatures and craftables. The developers are planning to add new biomes and other content with regular updates until the game’s eventual release in 2-3 years.
If you are planning to play Subautica 2, then getting the game in early access can save you later, as developers have confirmed that the game will have an increased price on release.
Subnautica 2 Early Access Release Countdown Timer
For anyone who prefers a simpler approach over time zones, here is a Subnautica 2 early access release date and time countdown timer. Simply follow the countdown, and you won’t be late for the release:
Subnautica 2 has been released into early access now!
Subnautica 2 Early Access Pre-load Guide and Game Size
Game size for Resident Evil Requiem has been revealed for all platforms, so here is a quick look for you:
- PC: 12.9 GB
- Xbox Series X/S: 12.9 GB
The game is now available for preload. Head to the Subnautica 2 store page and purchase the game on your PC or Xbox Series X/S. A download option should now appear on the screen. Select it to preload Subnautica 2 on your device.
So, now you know the release date and time for Subnautica 2. Have any questions or doubts? Let us know in the comments below.
Subnautica 2 early access will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S.
Subnautica 2 is releasing into early access on March 14 at 08:00 AM PDT. The full game is expected to release in 2-3 years of early access.
No, Subnautica 2 is currently not on PlayStation 5 during the early access period.