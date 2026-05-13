Subnautica 2 Early Access Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

After multiple developmental issues, Subnautica 2 is finally releasing in early access on PC and Xbox Series X/S. The game is set to build on the first Subnautica, adding a lot more content, alongside a 4-player multiplayer mode. If you love to explore the deep, dark sea, then you should not miss out on Subnautica 2’s early access release. Here is a complete Subnautica 2 early access release date and time for you.

When is Subnautica 2 Early Access Releasing?

Subnautica 2 will release on March 14 at 08:00 AM PDT in all available regions in the early access state. The final release of the game is still quite a few years in the future, and it will depend largely on how the game develops during this period. Check our video game release calendar to learn more about the upcoming game releases.

Here are the Subnautica 2 early access release dates for some of the regions around the world:

United States Pacific Time : 08:00 AM PDT, March 14

: 08:00 AM PDT, March 14 United States Eastern Time : 11:00 AM EDT, March 14

: 11:00 AM EDT, March 14 Canada : 11:00 AM EST, March 14

: 11:00 AM EST, March 14 United Kingdom : 4:00 PM GMT, March 14

: 4:00 PM GMT, March 14 Italy : 5:00 PM CET, March 14

: 5:00 PM CET, March 14 India : 08:30 PM IST, March 14

: 08:30 PM IST, March 14 China : 11:00 PM CST, March 14

: 11:00 PM CST, March 14 Japan : 12:00 AM JST, March 15

: 12:00 AM JST, March 15 Australia : 1:00 AM AEDT, March 15

: 1:00 AM AEDT, March 15 New Zealand: 3:00 AM NZDT, March 15

Image Credit: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

At launch in the early access state, Subnautica 2 will include a multiplayer mode, several biomes, some narrative, and a variety of creatures and craftables. The developers are planning to add new biomes and other content with regular updates until the game’s eventual release in 2-3 years.

If you are planning to play Subautica 2, then getting the game in early access can save you later, as developers have confirmed that the game will have an increased price on release.

Subnautica 2 Early Access Release Countdown Timer

For anyone who prefers a simpler approach over time zones, here is a Subnautica 2 early access release date and time countdown timer. Simply follow the countdown, and you won’t be late for the release:

Subnautica 2 Early Access Release Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Subnautica 2 has been released into early access now!

Subnautica 2 Early Access Pre-load Guide and Game Size

Game size for Resident Evil Requiem has been revealed for all platforms, so here is a quick look for you:

PC : 12.9 GB

: 12.9 GB Xbox Series X/S: 12.9 GB

The game is now available for preload. Head to the Subnautica 2 store page and purchase the game on your PC or Xbox Series X/S. A download option should now appear on the screen. Select it to preload Subnautica 2 on your device.

So, now you know the release date and time for Subnautica 2. Have any questions or doubts? Let us know in the comments below.