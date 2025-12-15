Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Trailer Says We Misunderstood Upside Down All Along

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is moving toward its release at a rapid pace. It has recently released a heart-wrenching trailer that teases the Upside Down twists the upcoming episodes will feature. Be it Eleven hunting Vecna, Max helping Holly in Vecna’s prison, the trailer showcased it all that the fandom has been awaiting since the conclusion of the first volume. So, let’s dig deeper and see what the trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 hints at.

What’s in the Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Trailer?

Everything we have ever assumed about the upside down has been dead wrong.



Volume 2 of the final season of Stranger Things arrives Dec. 25th at 5pm PT. pic.twitter.com/GIbx0SErFD — sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) December 15, 2025

The Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 trailer opens with the sequence in which Will awakens. In the background, we hear the boy say, “We failed; we never stood a chance.” However, in the next scene, Joyce assures her little boy that it’s still not over. Later in the video, we also see Dustin say that everything they know about the Upside Down is ‘dead wrong.’ Every one of them is determined to locate and kill Vecna. Eleven asks Kali, aka 008, to help her in this greater cause. On the other hand, Dustin and Steve make a vow to each other, saying, If you die, I die. The entire trailer is filled with events that have raised the fandom’s anticipation by 200%.

Since the trailer went live, fans are all thrilled and can’t resist bombarding the comment section with their excitement. A comment from an X user reads, ‘dropping this in the middle of my work day is CRUEL, how am I supposed to get anything done NOW?‘ ‘This quality deserves movie theatre release, OMG, so good,’ reads another.

There are also some fans who believe that Steve might die, so they say that if their guy dies, they won’t be able to take it. Every Stranger Things fan, including me, is super thrilled to witness how things unfold in the upcoming volume. So, let’s get going with our guessing games and cancel our Christmas plans to see how our heroes get through this mess on December 25, 2025.