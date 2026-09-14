Home > News > StarCraft Devs Say New Narrative Shooter Will Ditch Seasonal Model for a “Definitive Ending”

StarCraft Devs Say New Narrative Shooter Will Ditch Seasonal Model for a “Definitive Ending”

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Dan Hay and StarCraft game
Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment
In Short
  • The upcoming StarCraft game isn't being designed as a seasonal game.
  • According to Dan Hay, the game will feature a definitive ending,
  • Additionally, the StarCraft game will feature serious missions and a powerful narrative.
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The upcoming StarCraft open-world shooter game is now confirmed as a single-player experience with a “definitive ending.” Dan Hay, the General Manager and Creative Director at Blizzard, has confirmed this in an interview and described the new StarCraft as a “standalone boxed game.”

In an interview with InvenGlobal, Dan Hay revealed exciting details about the upcoming StarCraft game. The new StarCraft open-world shooter was announced at BlizzCon 2026, and the developers currently envision it as a “box product.”

When asked about his ultimate vision for the game, Dan Hay confirmed that players will be able to create their own characters and embark on a journey with a beginning, a middle, and an end. Moreover, players are free to explore the fleshed-out open world, but the new StarCraft game’s story will have a definitive ending.

“If I were to describe the overall structure we currently envision, it’s a ‘box product.’ It is a narrative-driven open-world shooter where players create a character, name them, and follow that character’s story. The story has a beginning, a middle, and an end. You can roam around and explore a rich open world, but our story has a definitive ending,” Dan Hay said.

New StarCraft game screenshot featuring the Terran Dominion faction.
Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Earlier, several reports suggested that Nexon was seeking the StarCraft IP license to develop a new sequel. However, it has now been confirmed that Blizzard is once again working on the spiritual successor. Dan Hay emphasized that the new StarCraft game isn’t being designed as a seasonal game:

“Think of it as purchasing a standalone boxed game, playing it, and experiencing its story. We hope players enjoy it, love it, and return to us later. At the very least, what we are building right now is not a seasonal game.”

In addition, Dan Hay described the new StarCraft as “a gritty and challenging game,” but said it won’t be overly punishing, like souls-like games, for example. The game will feature serious missions and a powerful narrative that will keep the players hooked.

StarCraft isn’t releasing anytime soon and is currently set to launch in 2030.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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