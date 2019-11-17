Spotify has teamed up with augmented reality startup Magic Leap to take music straight to your living room. With Spotify’s new app, Spotify Premium users will be able to access and control the playback of their music from Magic Leap One Creator Edition.

The feature that makes this new app stand out is the ability to pin music. You can pin the recently played tracks, albums, and artists anywhere in your home using AR. This way, you can specifically choose the songs you enjoy listening to in specific rooms.

For instance, you can pin motivational or upbeat songs in your workout room, calm and soothing melodies in your bedroom, and your favorite tracks in the living room. All you have to do is grab your Magic Leap headset to get started.

You will be able to continue listening to songs on Spotify when you switch to a different app on Magic Leap One, thanks to Spotify’s integration with the Background Music Service (BMS) of Magic Leap One. As Spotify’s Magic Leap syncs with Spotify’s offerings on mobile and desktop, you need not take off the headset.

While this would only benefit the current Magic Leap users and people who are planning to buy the Magic Leap headset, a similar feature that would allow users to pin music inside home right from smartphones would be much appreciated, considering how modern smartphones push and leverage the power of Augmented Reality.

However, we will have to wait to know if this would actually happen. I personally think this could be possible in the near future. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.