South Park Creators Sign Streaming Deal with Paramount for Record-Breaking $1.5 Billion

South Park, the adult comedy and satirical animated series, is one of the longest-running cartoons since its inception in 1997. Earlier, when Paramount wanted to secure the streaming deal for South Park in 2019, Warner Bros Discovery stepped in and closed the deal. However, HBO Max’s streaming rights expired in June 2025, which opened the doors for one of the streaming giants to nab the streaming rights for South Park amidst a massive bidding war. The streaming rights war became strained over time, but not anymore, as the South Park creators have reported that they have struck a major streaming deal with Paramount.

South Park Streaming Deal with Paramount: Everything We Know

According to the Los Angeles Times, Paramount+ has reached an agreement with Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the South Park creators, and signed a staggering $1.5 billion deal to secure the global streaming rights to one of the greatest cartoon sitcoms ever made.

Now, this gigantic deal is still in the final stages of agreement, but the complete library of South Park (all 27 seasons) will be made available on the Paramount+ streaming platform shortly. While the South Park creators initially aimed to secure a decade-long streaming deal, they have agreed to a 5-year streaming deal worth $300 million per year.

Furthermore, this agreement also revealed that the creators are slated to produce ten new South Park episodes every year. After a brief postponement, South Park’s most-awaited season 27 is all set to premiere today.

When Will South Park Be Available to Stream on Paramount Plus?

After the billion-dollar streaming deal, the entire South Park series, including previous and upcoming seasons, will be available to stream globally on Paramount+ moving forward. As of now, the exact date when South Park will be available on Paramount Plus is not known.

That said, what do you think about Paramount’s historic deal with South Park creators? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.