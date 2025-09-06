Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals 30 FPS Cap on Base PS4 Sparking Disappointment

The rumors were true: Marvel Rivals is indeed coming to PS4 consoles. However, a new leak has suggested that Netease have made the ultimate concession to facilitate the last-gen leap, leaving fans extremely disappointed.

Rumblings of Rivals releasing on the last-gen machine emerged after dataminers spotted a file titled “Marvel Rivals version 01.01” on PlayStation’s servers. Its arrival was scheduled for September 12, which lined up with the start date of Marvel Rivals Season 4. It didn’t take long for these rumors to be officially confirmed via the Season 4 Deep Dive uploaded to the game’s social media channels.

Marvel Rivals is far from the only game to cater to last-gen audiences. This year alone, we’ve seen the likes of WWE 2K25, NBA 2K26, and Elden Ring Nightreign receive PS4 releases, with EA FC 26 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 still to come. But almost all of these games deliver reasonable framerates on the aging machine, unlike Marvel Rivals, which could be borderline unplayable.

Marvel Rivals PS4 Performance Leak Has Fans Worried

According to leaks from reliable sources, the PS4 version of Marvel Rivals will be capped at 30 FPS. These leaks also point towards a 1080p resolution, but this will almost certainly be dynamic with potential lows of around 520p. What this essentially means is that PS4 players will be receiving a barely serviceable experience, especially when you consider how important smooth framerates are in a competitive hero shooter.

Being a title built on Unreal Engine 5, which is infamous for being heavy on the CPU side, it’s a minor miracle that Rivals is coming to the PS4 in the first place. It certainly makes sense from a player count perspective, as the platform still has millions of players who are yet to make the next-gen jump. That said, the title will receive stern competition from the likes of Fortnite, Warzone, and Overwatch 2, all of which support 60 FPS on the 2013 console.

30 FPS might be too steep a bottleneck for some players, and even if the initial player count figures are promising, we could see a gradual decline purely because of the performance. For all we know, the game could suffer from other performance woes on the PS4, such as stuttering, inconsistent frametimes. and missing textures during gameplay.

Users online felt the same way, with many sharing their disappointment at the news, while others poked fun at the sight of a ‘next-gen game’ looking backwards for an influx of players. There were also overwhelming demands for the PS4 players to have their own ranked servers due to the framerate differences.

The best reactions to come out of the discourse were based on PS4’s “blowing up” under the strain of an Unreal Engine 5 game. And while these comments are purely out of jest, we do recommend cleaning the dust off your PS4 before September 12, just in case.

So, what do you make of Marvel Rivals coming to the PS4? Be sure to let us know in the comments.