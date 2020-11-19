Just over a month after launching the Alpha 7S III, Sony has expanded its mirrorless camera portfolio in India with the launch of the Alpha A7C that the company claims is the “world’s smallest and lightest full-frame camera system” in its category, measuring only 124.0mm x 71.1mm x 59.7mm and weighing just 509 grams. Aimed at vloggers and video creators, it combines Sony’s full-frame image quality, advanced AF capabilities and versatile video shooting functions in a light and compact design, the company said.

Sony Alpha 7C: Specifications and Features

The Alpha A7C features a 24.2MP 35mm full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine. It supports up to 4K video (QFHD: 3840 x 2160) that is then oversampled to produced HQ 4K footage with enhanced color and depth. In addition, the Alpha 7C supports HDR (HLG ) and S-Log/S-Gamut profiles, Slow & Quick motion, high-speed full HD recording at 120fps and more.

The new camera also comes with 15-stop wide dynamic range and an ISO range of up to 51,200 that can be expanded to ISO 50-204,800 for low-light environment. The Alpha 7C also supports 16-bit processing and 14-bit RAW output for natural gradations. It also comes with an upgraded 5-axis in-body stabilization and shutter units and the NP-FZ100 battery that the company claims offers enough power to shoot 740 images when using the LCD monitor, or 680 images when using the viewfinder.

The Sony Alpha 7C also comes with advanced real-time eye auto-focus designed to maintain accurate focus automatically while the shutter button is half-pressed. The device comes with 693-point focal-plane phase-detection AF system covering approximately 93% of the image area, with an additional 425 contrast-detection points to ensure reliable focus and make it easier to capture fast-moving subjects.

SEL2860 Kit Lens

Alongside the new Alpha 7-series camera, Sony is also launching the SEL2860 FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 zoom kit that that company claims delivers high-speed, high-accuracy AF allowing for Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF, using a linear motor. It is dust and moisture resistant, and accepts a variety of 40.5mm filters.

Sony Alpha 7C: Price and Availability

The new Alpha 7C compact full-frame camera is available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony’s official online portal ShopatSC.com and major electronic stores across India. It is priced at Rs. 167,990 for the body-only pack and Rs. 196,990 with the aforementioned kit lens, which will also be available as a standalone offering from January, 2021. You can buy the Alpha 7C starting at Rs. 147,790 from Sony.