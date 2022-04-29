Snap Partner Summit 2022: Pixy Camera Drone, Director Mode, and More Announcements

Snap Inc recently held its Snap Partner Summit 2022 to announce a bunch of new features for the Snapchat app and a new pocket-sized, cute-looking camera drone called Pixy. The new features include a Director mode, new AR tools, and more. Here’s a look at what all got announced.

Snap Partner Summit 2022 Announcements

Pixy Camera Drone

Snapchat has tried to take the Snap Camera to another level with the introduction of a small, drone-like camera to capture moments from various angles. It can float, orbit, and follow you with a simple tap and doesn’t even require a controller to operate. Once the drone is done recording, it will come back and land in your palm.

Whatever is captured via Pixy will be saved as Snapchat Memories, and you can make a number of edits (apply lenses, sounds, Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D, and more) with ease. It is currently available in the US and France at $229.99 (around Rs 17,500) for as long as the stocks last.

Director Mode

Snapchat has now introduced new camera and editing tools as part of the Director mode for various content creators on the platform. This will help creators post quality content with ease. Director mode has brought in the ability to record a video using both the front and rear cameras at the same time, the new Green Screen mode, Quick Edit feature to take and edit multiple snaps together. Here’s a look at how it works.

The Director mode will be rolled out to iOS users first in the coming months, followed by an Android rollout. The option will reside in the camera toolbar or can be accessed via the “Create” button in Spotlight.

Snapchat is bringing a new version of Lens Studio with an aim to introduce more dynamic and real lenses. The API Library will also be expanded to bring more lenses into the picture. Plus, the Lens Analytics feature will be further improved for better insights. Snapchat is also expanding the reach of the Camera Kit to more partners. It has already been adopted by Samsung, Microsoft, and more.

Additionally, Snap Inc has introduced Lens Cloud with various multi-user, location, and storage services for lenses to be more useful and dynamic.

Snapchat is further enhancing AR Shopping with the introduction of Snap’s 3D Asset Manager, AR Image Processing technology, Dress Up brings for AR fashion and try-on experiences, and a Camera Kit for AR Shopping. You can check out more details over here.

Additionally, Snapchat has entered a partnership with Live Nation for enhanced concerts and shows via custom, immersive AR. People can open the Snap Camera at select concerts to get indulged in the AR experiences, find people at the concert venues, try-on merch via AR, and more. It has also introduced the new Minis Private Components System for lightweight Minis using HTML5.

So, what do think about the new Snapchat announcements? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!