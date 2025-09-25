Michael Myers Is Back in a New Halloween PS5 Game Dropping 2026

The Shape is returning, and this time, you’ll be holding the knife. IllFonic has officially unveiled Halloween, a new PlayStation 5 title inspired by John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher classic. Alongside the first gameplay reveal, the studio confirmed that the game will launch worldwide in 2026. Players will step into the haunting world of Haddonfield, Illinois, with Michael Myers once again stalking unsuspecting victims.

IllFonic confirmed that Halloween will release exclusively on PS5 on September 8, 2026. The announcement came with a first look at gameplay, showcasing both single-player and asymmetrical multiplayer experiences. Players can embody Michael Myers himself, using his terrifying “Shape Jump” ability to strike fear into Haddonfield’s residents, or take the role of heroes working to protect the town from his rampage.

The developers emphasized their goal of creating a true “horror sandbox.” They promise an experience that balances 70s-era suburban charm with gruesome slasher mayhem. In single-player, players will relive pivotal moments from the original film through Michael’s perspective. Moreover, multiplayer pits the killer against groups of survivors who can warn townsfolk, gather weapons, and even attempt to escape with police assistance. While Michael cannot be killed, he can be delayed or detained, keeping tension high throughout each match.

IllFonic, in collaboration with Malek Akkad, Ryan Freimann, and Gun Interactive, promises a faithful yet dynamic reimagining of “The Night He Came Home.” With its mix of horror authenticity, unpredictable gameplay, and brutal executions, Halloween is shaping up to be a fitting tribute to one of cinema’s most enduring slashers.

What are your thoughts on the Halloween game for PS5? Will you be jumping into the horrors with Michael Myers? Let us know in the comments.