Scarlett Johansson Talks About Black Widow’s Return in Avengers Doomsday

If you are a Marvel fan, there are certain things that you cannot recover from, and one such event has been the death of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. It’s not the death that lingers with the fans, but the way she had to go and the sacrifice she made, which adds to the emotional depth of her demise. Now, since she died, fans have been hoping that Marvel would do something to bring her back to the screens, and after quite some time, Scarlett Johansson herself has spoken on whether Black Widow would return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Will Black Widow Return in Avengers: Doomsday?

Image Credit: Marvel

It has been a while since an Avengers movie has come out, and considering that the Avengers: Doomsday cast has been announced and it is set to bring back Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, the stakes are quite high with this one. Now, just like a lot of other characters, there are speculations of Black Widow making a return, and Vanity Fair has come up with a report about it.

Scarlett Johansson has herself confirmed that Black Widow will not return in Avengers: Doomsday. Scarlett states that even though she misses the friends she had made on the set of multiple Marvel movies, she believes that Black Widow’s story is done and dusted and shall not be tampered with.

“It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity returning would make sense for me, for the character that I play. I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that. For fans too—it’s important for them.” – Scarlett Johansson

So, with that being said, fans will finally have to make their peace with Black Widow’s death. Honestly, I think she has made the right call to not ruin the conclusion of Black Widow’s character. Even though it would be nice to see her again in Avengers Doomsday, but would also create a massive loophole in Marvel’s storytelling. So, what do you think? Did Scarlett Johansson make the right decision? Let us know in the comments.