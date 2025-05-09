Thunderbolts Director Jake Schreier in Talks to Direct the Upcoming X-Men Movie

Marvel’s Thunderbolts is a massive success for the actors, Marvel Studios, and the man behind the camera. Jake Schreier displayed his fantastic directorial skills with Thunderbolts, and considering that the movie is killing it in every aspect, he might just get to direct one of the biggest comebacks in Marvel history. It has come to light that Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier is in talks to direct the upcoming X-Men movie.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment (Via: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

A report from Deadline has surfaced stating that Jake Schreier is in talks with Marvel Studios to direct the upcoming X-Men movie. However, when they reached out to Marvel for an official comment, the studio decided to remain silent on the claims, neither confirming nor denying the news. The movie is being written by Michael Lesslie. As of now, we don’t have any idea what this story is going to be about.

What we know for a fact is that the X-Men will appear in Avengers: Doomsday based on the cast reveal of the highly anticipated movie. Moreover, we have confirmed news that the upcoming X-Men movie will be released after Avengers: Doomsday, so we have plenty of time for more details to come in.

With that being said, let's wait and see if this report turns out to be true