Saros Extended Gameplay Brings Back Returnal Style Action by Housemarque

PlayStation State of Play September is in full swing, and it starts strong with a gameplay trailer of Saros. The game builds on Returnal’s outstanding combat system, while telling the story of Arjun Devraj, set in the shape-shifting planet of Carosa. Housemarque’s latest work is set to follow the same path as Returnal, and we can already expect the game to be a fan-favorite on release. The trailer also revealed a ton about the Saros’s gameplay, release date, and platforms. Here is everything you need to know!

Image Credits: Housemarque

Saros has been announced for March 20, 2026, and it will be a PS5 exclusive on launch. Arjun Devraj, the main lead of Saros, is a powerful Soltari Enforcer who is looking for answers on the planet Carosa. The gameplay trailer revealed Arjun’s Soltari advanced combat suit, which allows him to dash, melee, jump, and more. Other than that, the trailer revealed the Sultari shield, which defends Arjun by simply holding R1 while also absorbing projectiles.

We also see a new second-chance mechanic, which lets players jump right into action after their first death, allowing stronger comebacks. This is going to be one of the permanent-progression systems added in Saros

We also see Power weapons, which transform Arjun’s right arm into an eclipse-fuelled weapon, corrupting him in the process, while acting as a great way to deal devastating damage to hostiles.

Saros comes with an extremely fluid and fast-paced action system that every Returnal player will be well familiar with. The gunplay looks fantastic and is something any Doom fan would definitely enjoy. Players can expect spectacular bullet patterns from enemies and brutal weapons to use, which fuel the sci-fi power fantasy.

The gameplay trailer also featured multiple boss fights with massive enemies. Every enemy revealed has looked unique and memorable, making gamers excited for the release.

So, are you ready for the release of Saros in 2026? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.