After Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specs Have Now Leaked

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 are often seen making headlines. We have seen their leaked renders and even the supposed spec sheet of the Z Fold 4. Now, it’s time for some details on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and we do have access to them. Here’s what to expect.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs leaked

Popular leakster Yogesh Brar has now shared the spec sheet of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and it appears quite similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, except for a few changes. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G



– Main: 6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

– Outer: 2.1" sAMOLED

– Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

– 8GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)

– Inner Cam: 10MP

– Android 12, OneUI 4

– 3,700mAh battery, 25W wired, 10W wireless— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 1, 2022

The first one will be an obvious chipset upgrade and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. To recall, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also expected to feature the same SoC. Another noteworthy change will be the battery. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely to be backed by a bigger 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. Its predecessor comes with a 3,300mAh battery.

Other details are mostly identical to the Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, as per the leak, will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate but with a bigger a 2.1-inch outer screen, which will be Super AMOLED in nature. Dual rear cameras, including a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 10MP selfie shooter are also included. Additionally, expect support for 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

To recap on the design, it is expected to look similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and come with multiple color variants. This is true for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, except for a few changes here and there.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to come with a 7.6-inch main display and a 6.2-inch outer display, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. It might feature 50MP triple rear cameras, a 16MP under-the-display selfie camera (inner), a 10MP outer selfie camera, a 4,400mAh battery, and Android 12 with One UI 4.0 on top.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 are slated to release in a few months but we are still awaiting an official date. To know more about this, stay tuned.

Featured Image: OnLeaks x 91Mobiles