Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, Appliances!

Samsung has announced the Fab Grab Fest sale offering exciting discounts and cashback on smartphones, ACs, TVs, refrigerators, laptops, and more. The sale will officially go live on May 4th, but you can score some sweet early access deals right now! Check out the details below!

Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2023: Deals and Offers

If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, now might be the right time! Some of Samsung’s best smartphones will get deep discounts. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 24,999. While it’s an older device, the price drop makes it a worthy option. The Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy F14 5G also start at Rs 15,999 and Rs 11,990, respectively.

Foldable enthusiasts also have something to cheer about — the Galaxy Flip 3 is said to have a starting price of Rs 42,999 (as per the listing) after exchange. Although, it isn’t revealed yet. We’ll also see discounts on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S23, and more. However, the final pricing for those hasn’t been revealed yet.

The Galaxy Book 2 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 is available for Rs 57,990. Galaxy Tablets and Wearables also get discounts. The Galaxy Watch 4 can be bought for Rs 9,990. If you’re looking to beat the summer heat with a powerful new AC, you can get the 1.5 Ton Samsung WindFree Inverter Split 5 Star AC unit (Freeze Wash + Wi-Fi) for only Rs 48,205!

Besides the discounts, there’s up to Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards, up to Rs. 2,000 off with Samsung’s Shop App Welcome voucher, and 10% off on the Samsung Axis bank credit card.

That’s not all, folks! You can get amazing discounts on TVs, washing machines, kitchen appliances, and accessories on Samsung’s website and Samsung Exclusive Stores across India. So, what are you buying from the Fab Grab Fest? Let us know in the comments!

Featured Image: Galaxy Z Flip 3