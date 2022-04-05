Samsung Ends Software Support for Galaxy S9 Series 6 Years After Its Launch

Samsung has dropped software support for the Galaxy S9 series it launched way back in 2018. This means that the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ will no longer receive any updates from now on. To recall, the company, just last year, made these devices a part of its quarterly update schedule after dropping support for monthly ones. Here are the details.

Galaxy S9 Series Will No Longer Receive Updates

Samsung has announced the change via its new update support page, which doesn’t include the Galaxy S9 phones as part of its monthly update schedule. Hence for those still using the Galaxy S9, it’s time for you to move on.

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ received the last major software update in the form of Android 10 in 2020. Following this, it started getting updates once in three months, as mentioned earlier.

As of now, the Galaxy Note 9, which launched in the same year as the Galaxy S9 series, has been moved to the quarterly update schedule, along with the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e, the successor to the S9 phones. This means that Samsung will most likely end software support for these phones next year.

Only the Galaxy S10 5G and the S10 Lite from the Galaxy S10 family are eligible for monthly updates right now. We can expect them to reach the quarterly update cycle next year and maybe that will stop the following year.

Samsung ending support for the Galaxy S9 series after six years is quite impressive, considering the phone launched at a time when there wasn’t a decent software update policy in place, and not all Android phones (unlike iPhones) see this fate.

Since Samsung was kind enough to support its much older devices, its new policy can prove even more beneficial for many people. As a reminder of Samsung’s current update policy, the company now provides four major software updates along with five security updates. However, this is applicable to the new Samsung phones and not the old ones.

So, what do you have to say about this new update? Will you finally upgrade if you own a Galaxy S9? Let us know in the comments below.