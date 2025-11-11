Home > News > Rockstar Makes GTA Online Free on PS5 and Xbox for a Limited Time

Rockstar Makes GTA Online Free on PS5 and Xbox for a Limited Time

In Short
  • Rockstar has confirmed that GTA Online will be free-to-play on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles for an entire week.
  • Its free trial period starts today and will end on November 17.
  • No active PS Plus or Xbox Live subscription is required to play the game.

After announcing yet another agonizing GTA 6 delay, Rockstar is attempting to make amends by making GTA Online free for a limited time on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The move has now been announced officially, after the free trial was initially discovered by inquisitive fans online.

Rumors surrounding the trial surfaced after users on X noticed that GTA Online’s PS Plus requirement had suddenly been removed. Many assumed that this was due to the backlash Rockstar received after adding GTA Online to the GTA+ subscription while still keeping the PS Plus paywall. This meant that players who didn’t own GTA 5 had to pay for two different subscription services to access the online game. The free trial period finally addresses the issue, at least for a limited time.

GTA Online is Free-to-Play for an Entire Week

Starting today, GTA Online can be played for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. To access the title, all you need to do is head to the PlayStation or Xbox Store, type ‘GTA Online’ into the search box, and you’ll see an option to download the game for free. In case you’re still seeing a price tag, we recommend waiting a few hours for the free trial to kick in. The game will remain free until Monday, November 17, when its week-long trial period comes to an end.

It’s worth noting that the full package will not be free-to-play, meaning you can only check out GTA 5’s Online component, which is all about building your own criminal enterprise. And unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade, you don’t need me to tell you anything else about the cultural behemoth of a game.

Of course, the limited-time trial doesn’t even begin to make up for the GTA 6 delay, but something is better than nothing at the end of the day. It’s worth noting that GTA 5 continues to rank among the best-selling games on PlayStation and Xbox almost every month, while GTA Online attracts a swathe of active users.

With all that being said, do you own GTA Online already? If not, will you be checking out the free trial? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

