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Rockstar Could Have Avoided the GTA 6 Delays, but It Didn’t Want to Make GTA 5.5

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 image featuring Jason and Lucia sitting on a car (left)/ Michael de Santa in a black tux in GTA Online's "A Safehouse in the Hills" update (right).
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Rockstar says GTA 6’s delays are worth it to deliver its most ambitious game yet.
  • In an interview with The Guardian, studio head Jennifer Kolbe said Rockstar didn’t want to make a "GTA 5.5."
  • Furthermore, studio co-head Rob Nelson defended the GTA 6 delays, saying, "You have to take big swings."
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Most players already know about GTA 6’s lengthy development and multiple delays. Rockstar initially planned to release the game in 2025, then pushed it to May 2026 and eventually settled on November 19, 2026. Despite years of frustration over the GTA 6 delays, Rockstar has defended them as necessary to make its most ambitious game yet.

In a new interview with The Guardian on November 15, 2026, Rockstar has explained why GTA 6 took so long to develop, stressing that the studio wanted to create something more ambitious rather than deliver a GTA 5 clone. Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson addressed the lengthy development and the team’s creative ambitions, saying:

If you were a developer with these resources, the only developer with these resources, wouldn’t you go for the most ambitious thing you could?

Jason and Lucia dancing inside the NINE1NINE club in GTA 6.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

This is a major shift from Rockstar’s earlier release schedule for GTA games. During the PS2 era, the studio released GTA 3 in 2001, Vice City in 2002, and San Andreas in 2004, followed by GTA 4 in 2008 and GTA 5 in 2013. However, GTA 6’s release comes after two console generations and 13 years since Grand Theft Auto 5.

To explain the GTA 6 delays and the lengthy development, Rockstar’s head of studio Jennifer Kolbe said, “They could have made GTA 5.5, and done it faster. Ultimately, that’s not what they wanted.” To this, Nelson added, “You have to take big swings. It can’t be just more of the same.”

Rockstar is taking GTA in a new direction with GTA 6, moving away from GTA 5’s more arcade-style gameplay. Furthermore, GTA 6’s realistic life-sim elements are building on the foundations of Red Dead Redemption 2 rather than evolving GTA 5.

On a brighter note, Rockstar’s next game won’t take another eight years to develop after GTA 6, thanks to the exceptional team, the engine, and the tools that the studio developed during this project. That said, do you think Rockstar should’ve released GTA 6 sooner? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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