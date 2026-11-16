Rockstar Could Have Avoided the GTA 6 Delays, but It Didn’t Want to Make GTA 5.5

Most players already know about GTA 6’s lengthy development and multiple delays. Rockstar initially planned to release the game in 2025, then pushed it to May 2026 and eventually settled on November 19, 2026. Despite years of frustration over the GTA 6 delays, Rockstar has defended them as necessary to make its most ambitious game yet.

In a new interview with The Guardian on November 15, 2026, Rockstar has explained why GTA 6 took so long to develop, stressing that the studio wanted to create something more ambitious rather than deliver a GTA 5 clone. Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson addressed the lengthy development and the team’s creative ambitions, saying:

If you were a developer with these resources, the only developer with these resources, wouldn’t you go for the most ambitious thing you could?

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

This is a major shift from Rockstar’s earlier release schedule for GTA games. During the PS2 era, the studio released GTA 3 in 2001, Vice City in 2002, and San Andreas in 2004, followed by GTA 4 in 2008 and GTA 5 in 2013. However, GTA 6’s release comes after two console generations and 13 years since Grand Theft Auto 5.

To explain the GTA 6 delays and the lengthy development, Rockstar’s head of studio Jennifer Kolbe said, “They could have made GTA 5.5, and done it faster. Ultimately, that’s not what they wanted.” To this, Nelson added, “You have to take big swings. It can’t be just more of the same.”

Rockstar is taking GTA in a new direction with GTA 6, moving away from GTA 5’s more arcade-style gameplay. Furthermore, GTA 6’s realistic life-sim elements are building on the foundations of Red Dead Redemption 2 rather than evolving GTA 5.

On a brighter note, Rockstar’s next game won’t take another eight years to develop after GTA 6, thanks to the exceptional team, the engine, and the tools that the studio developed during this project. That said, do you think Rockstar should’ve released GTA 6 sooner? Tell us in the comments section below.