Riot Games Set to End 2XKO Active Development in December 2026

Riot Games has confirmed that 2XKO’s active development will end in December 2026. Thereby, it brings the fighting game’s planned content to a close after the studio determined that its player base has not grown enough to make continued development sustainable.

The announcement arrived on August 20, with Riot saying that the game will remain playable after the development concludes. The server remains online, while players can expect the two final 2XKO characters, Lux and Samira, along with two additional updates before the final bug-fix patch in December.

Riot also announced a major move for players affected by the decision. Those who have spent money on 2XKO on or before August 20 will get a refund. Moreover, the players will retain the content they already own. The game will gradually remove several monetization systems and unlock every champion for all before the active development ends for 2XKO in December.

Riot explains that the decision followed after they monitored 2XKO’s performance for months, which included factors like player retention, new-player numbers, and revenue. Currently, the game costs considerably more to operate than it generates.

So, rather than continue investing in another year, the studio decided to complete the existing work and transition 2xKO into a long-term online state. This will be achieved by unlocking all champions and bundling cosmetics. While ranked play, Battle Passes, seasons, events, KO Points, and Champion Tokens will be removed.

Riot said that their priority now is “to do right by the players” who supported the game and the developers who built it. Players who want to keep fighting can still create a lobby and matchmake in 2XKO.

The remaining roadmap before the active development ends for 2XKO is about finishing what is already in production. Lux arrives in September with Patch 1.3.1, followed by Samira in October. The competitive scene continues through 2026, with support and prize money for the Major and Challenger events.

“2XKO remains online and playable,” Riot said to the players, explaining that their goal is to support those who want to keep playing and respect the community.