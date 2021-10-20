Redmi Note 11 Series, Redmi Watch 2 to Launch on October 28 in China

After launching the Redmi Note 10 series earlier this year, Xiaomi has now announced the launch date for its next-gen Note series in China. Dubbed the Redmi Note 11 series, the devices will be officially launched on October 28 and feature a high refresh rate display, quad-camera system, 5G connectivity support, and more.

The Chinese giant recently took to its official Weibo handle to make the launch date announcement for the Redmi Note 11 series. It shared a teaser image along with the launch date, showcasing the next-gen Note device. We are not sure whether it includes the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, or the Note 11 Pro+, but you can check it out right here.

As you can see, Xiaomi went ahead with a boxy design for its next-gen Note devices. The image shows that the Redmi Note 11 devices will feature a center punch-hole camera at the front, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, and JBL-tuned speakers, and the power button and the volume rockers on the right edge. There is also a quad-camera module at the back of the device.

The company will also unveil the Redmi Watch 2 alongside the Redmi Note 11 series, as you can see in the teaser image below:

Redmi Note 11 Series: Specs and Features (Rumored)

Now, coming to the key specs and features of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series, they are rumored to pack Dimensity chipsets, 120Hz displays, and various other premium features.

As per a Chinese tipster, the standard Redmi Note 11 will feature a 120Hz IPS LCD panel. Under the hood, it will reportedly equip the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Pro+, on the other hand, will pack OLED displays with support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate. They are also rumored to pack the higher-end MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset that was announced alongside the Dimensity 810 earlier this year. These chipsets come with built-in 5G support, so it is evident that the Redmi Note 11 series will support 5G connectivity. The company will reportedly release three configurations of the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ – a 6GB + 128GB variant, an 8GB + 128GB variant, and an 8GB + 256GB variant.

Furthermore, the Pro and Pro+ models are rumored to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W and 120W fast charging respectively, as opposed to the slower 33W fast charging speeds on the standard Redmi Note 11.

Now, not much is known about the cameras as of now, the standard Redmi Note 11 is rumored to feature a 50MP primary sensor at the back. The Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ models, on the other hand, will feature a 108MP primary lens at the back. As for the selfie camera, all three variants of the Note 11 series are rumored to have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Ahead of their official launch on October 28, the listings for Redmi Note 11 series were recently spotted on the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com. As per the listings, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will start shipping from November 1.

Coming to the price, rumors suggest that Xiaomi will launch the base model of the Redmi Note 11 at 1,199 yuan (~Rs 14,000) and the base model of the Note 11 Pro at 1,599 Yuan (~Rs 18,700). However, we recommend you take this information with a grain of salt until Xiaomi officially unveils the devices on October 28 at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST).