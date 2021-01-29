As per the latest report from Counterpoint Research, Apple and Samsung remained at the top in terms of smartphone shipments in Q4 2020. The former edged out the latter in this quarter. But, it was Realme that came out on top as the emerging player. The company almost doubled its smartphone shipments in 2020 and grew the most as a smartphone manufacturer.

In its report, Counterpoint not only shared the numbers for the last quarter of 2020 but for the complete year as well. Realme’s smartphone shipments in Q4 2020 almost doubled when compared to its numbers in the same quarter in 2019. In the last quarter of 2019, Realme shipped around 7.8 million devices. In contrast, the company shipped 14 million smartphones in the last quarter of 2020, which is almost double.

Taking a look at the full-year report, it is seen that the company shipped around 42.4 million devices in 2020 compared to 25.7 million in 2019. As a result, the China-based phone maker was able to gain 1% market share in the industry, going from 2% in 2019 to 3% last year.

Moreover, as per the report, amongst other major smartphone players like Samsung, Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi, Realme grew the most as a company in 2020 with 65% year-over-year (YoY) growth. However, nothing compares to the growth of the company back in 2019 when it grew 417%, according to the report.

Now, these increases in the numbers are mainly because of the company’s popularity in markets like India and China. Realme smartphones are quite popular here in India as the company offers high-end specs at pocket-friendly prices. As a result, Realme was able to sell almost 6.3 million devices in India during the holiday season last year.