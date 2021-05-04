Realme has launched a new Bluetooth speaker in Malaysia earlier this month. Dubbed the Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker, one unique aspect of the new speaker is that its lanyard (read: strap) glows in the dark. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications of Realme’s latest Bluetooth speaker:

Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker: Specifications

Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker comes with 5W dynamic drivers and offers three equalizer presets – Bass, Dynamic, and Bright. You can pair two speakers together for stereo sound.

For connectivity, the speaker utilizes Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 10 meters. The speaker supports AAC and SBC codecs. Realme has also added a Game Mode that claims to bring the latency down to up to 88ms while playing games or watching videos.

At 200 grams, the Cobble Bluetooth speaker is portable and you can easily clip it to your backpack or hang it in your dorm room. Moreover, the IPX5 water resistance should protect the speaker from occasional splashes. Coming to the fancy glowing effect, it is worth pointing out that just the blue version’s lanyard has this characteristic. In other words, the Black variant of the speaker won’t glow in the dark.

The 1500mAh battery on the speaker lasts up to 9 hours, Realme claims. Charging the speaker completely will take approximately 2.5 hours. Fortunately, Realme has used a USB-C port on this one. You can use the Realme Link app to customize the preferences for the speaker.

Price and Availability

The Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker is available in Electric Blue and Metal Black color variants. It costs 99 MYR, which roughly translates to Rs. 1,800. There’s no word on the availability in other regions just yet, but we will keep you updated if Realme brings this speaker to India.