PS5 Jailbreak Method Turns Forgotten Star Wars Game Into a Hundred Dollar eBay Listing

Current-gen consoles, such as the PS5, pack an impressive array of security features that have long prevented hackers from jailbreaking them. The term, for those unfamiliar, refers to gaining full administrative access to the machine, allowing users to install unofficial software such as pirated games and emulation engines.

A publicly available PS5 jailbreak exploit would be disastrous for Sony, as it would almost certainly lead to losses in gaming revenue. A primary example of this in action is the PS4 reseller market, where the last-gen consoles are outfitted with custom firmware and sold with hundreds of games pre-installed on the hard drive. Players skirt the cost of software – a slice of which would’ve gone into Sony’s pockets – and pay solely for the console and the jailbreaking firmware.

Since its release, the PS5 has managed to avoid this epidemic – no shortage of effort from hackers, mind you. However, fresh rumors are claiming that there’s a break in the case, all thanks to a Star Wars racing game you’ve probably never heard about.

Star Wars Racer Revenge is Reportedly the Key to PS5 Jailbreaks

Retro podracer, Star Wars Racer Revenge was first released back in 2002 for the PlayStation 2. The title wasn’t a smash hit by any means, earning mixed or average reviews from most critics. Its gameplay hinged on the high-speed chaos you’d expect from the premise, combined with a Death Race-like edge where you were encouraged to destroy rival pods. The game came and went without making much of a splash, and so did its PS4 re-release.

Published by Limited Run Games, Racer Revenge’s PS4 print run was reportedly around 8,500 copies, with the standard edition retailing for $14.99. Until a few days ago, you could purchase second-hand copies of this print for as high as $20. But venture over to eBay right now, and you’ll find the physical disc selling at an average of $150.

The baffling jump in value can be attributed to the PS4 print supposedly being the key to PS5 jailbreaks. According to hackers online, the title’s menus allow for an injection of code that could overwrite security measures. They also claim that this method cannot be patched out.

At the time of writing, we cannot verify the exact importance of Star Wars Racer Revenge to PS5 jailbreaks. Although it’s worth highlighting that PS5 ROM Keys began leaking online shortly after the game spiked in value. That being said, these keys aren’t enough for a full-scale jailbreak, meaning there’s no immediate danger of a piracy wave drowning us all.

Sony is yet to comment on the ROM leaks, and it’ll be interesting to see how this situation develops in the coming days. In the meantime, the CEO of Limited Run Games recently vacated their position, citing the need for “new leadership.” Coincidence? Yes, probably.