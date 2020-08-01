Microsoft has released an update to PowerToys today. Among other changes, the new update adds a system-wide color picker that lets you seamlessly extract color code on the fly.

You can copy the color code with a single left-click. PowerToys will let you set the desired color representation format (HEX or RGB) in the settings. By default, the keyboard shortcut for color picker is Win+Shift+C. It is worth noting that you have the option to remap the shortcut as per your preference.

With this addition, there are a total of eight tools in PowerToys. The list includes Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, and Shortcut Guide.

Microsoft says the latest build had a ‘heavy focus’ on stability and quality fixes. You can check out the entire list of changes in the build below:

Martin Chrzan’s Color Picker was added in! With a quick Win+Shift+C, get the color from your screen

File Explorer – Can now render SVG icons thanks to Chris Davis

FancyZones – you can now snap to any number of zones in

FancyZones holding Shift+Ctrl while dragging a window

PT Run keyboard interaction improvements freshly installed apps are now being detected Lots of perf and bug fixes

Keyboard manager – app level shortcuts Example: For Outlook, Remap Ctrl+F to F4 and now Ctrl+F will put up the find window

Keyboard manager – Now can remap key to shortcut and shortcut to key.

Settings – Now has improved OOBE based on the work the Microsoft Garage Interns did during their hackathon

PowerRename improvements

You can grab the latest version of PowerToys from GitHub. Alternatively, you may use the command ‘winget install powertoys’ to get the update right from Windows 10’s package manager.