Pokemon’s Super Bowl Commercial Brings Out Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah & More

Pokémon is celebrating its 30th anniversary most amazingly. During Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, a 60-second commercial was unveiled, offering glimpses of popular stars like Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah, Maitreyee Ramakrishnan, and others talking about their favorite Pokémon. So, without doing any further ado, let’s delve deeper to find out what our beloved public figures have to say.

Super Bowl LX Sees Pokémon’s All-Star Commercial Premiere

So, what’s your favourite? Well, I am not the one who wants to know – your favourite stars are. During the biggest game of the year, Pokémon released a fabulous commercial ad clip, where we meet Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah, Maitreyee Ramakrishnan, Jisoo, Charles Leclerc, Lamine Yamal, and Young Miko.

Lady Gaga says her favourite Pokémon has a 12-Octave vocal range before calling her name out and singing the famous jingle. Yes, yes, it’s Jigglypuff. Following her, we see Trevor Noah say he loves Psyduck because it can change the world with its mind. Maitreyee Ramakrishnan calls out Luxray. ‘He likes to sleep like me,’ says the 24-year-old actress.

Then comes BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who says that she loves Eevee as she believes that this one resembles her a bit. Th Spanish Football star, Lamine Yamal, says he likes Zygarde for its strength. F1 driver Charles Leclerc says his absolute favourite is Arcanine because he is loyal and fast, of course. Now, last but not least, Young Miko reveals that Gengar is her favourite because he’s mischievous, but that’s sort of his love language.

It’s been a couple of hours since the commercial was released, and fans have been showering these stars with love since then. A comment on the video reads, ‘This is the only reason I watched the Super Bowl,’ ‘This is the best Super Bowl ad this year by far,’ reads another. So, if you haven’t watched the trailer, do it right now, and also don’t forget to let us know about your favourite Pokémon in the comments section below.