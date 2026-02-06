Hytale’s First Massive Pokemon Mod Lets You Be the Pocket Monsters

What if you could finally be the Pokemon instead of awkwardly standing behind one and shouting commands? Most of the Pokemon lovers might have wanted this once in their life and thanks to one such Hytale modder, it will soon come true. This isn’t some half-baked idea, but rather the development is going on in full phase. So, let’s break down what makes this Hytale Pokemon mod special and what features you can expect from it.

Pokemon-Inspired Hytale Mod Lets Players Battle as Pokemons

Instead of playing as a trainer, this project is about a simple idea: players become the Pokemon. You throw a Poke Ball, then transform into the chosen Pokemon, and take full control of it. You can move it in real time, throw attacks at your enemy, and perform all of its abilities. All these features make this mod feel more like a proper game mode rather than a small gimmick.

In this mod, each Pokemon is unique with its own identity, and therefore, you can find a huge range of attacks and abilities. There are special moves that reflect the Pokémon’s traits as well. While a heavy hitter might feel powerful, they can be as slow as a snail.

During the battle, as soon as a Pokemon faints, it won’t disappear, just like any other boss in Hytale. Instead, they will be recalled, spawning another one, making the mechanics true to the real fight.

Image Credit: Hytale/Distinct-Spend7728

Distinct-Spend7728, the creator of this mod, has a long-term vision for its development. There will be structured PvP battles at first, with 6v6 and 3v3 formats. Here, players can join the server, queue up with their team of Pokemon, and fight other trainers online.

Later, the mod will expand into an open-world area with a leveling and progression system. So, it might allow players to find Pokemons in the wild, train them, battle others, and become the best trainer in that world.

Currently, a full party system is being implemented in the mod, where players can carry multiple Pokemons in their pockets and switch them mid-battle. This opens up possibilities for strategic attack rather than just button-smashing combos.

The Hytale community responses are overwhelmingly positive, as such a clean and epic Pokemon mod is so hard to find nowadays. Gamers are patiently waiting until its release. But why wait when you can try out the best Hytale mods right away? Which is the best among these mods in Hytale? Let us know in the comments below.