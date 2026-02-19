Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Next Set Paldean Wonders Brings Gen 9 Starters And More

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s most recent set introduced quite some changes in the current meta. We also got some of the best Megas in the game. Now, it’s time to prepare for the Pokemon TCG Pocket next set, which is going to be the “Paldean Wonders.” Pokemon TCG Pocket Faldean Wonders B2a expansion will feature plenty of new Gen 9 Pokemon cards. This would include many full arts and art rares. Some of them have already been teased in the new trailer, and they look glorious.

Gen 9 Starters Debut in Pokemon TCG Pocket With Paldean Wonders Set

A new Pokemon TCG Pocket trailer was released today, featuring the next set, Paldean Wonders (B2a) expansion, and its booster pack. That’s not all; the trailer also revealed that the Paldean Wonders (B2a) will be released on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 5 PM PST.

Gen 9 Pokemon were originally from the Paldea region, featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is also surprising that the devs decided to release the teaser a week ahead of Pokemon’s 30th Anniversary Celebration.

Paldean Wonders (B2a) will be Pokemon TCG Pocket’s next set following the Fantastical Parade expansion. This pack will feature various new Gen 9 Pokemon cards and EXs. Here are some of them that were revealed in the trailer:

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Pawmi

Smoliv

Fidough

Paldean Wooper

Maushold

Klawf

Ceruledge

Tinkatink

Meowscarada ex

Gholdengo ex

Nemona

Arven

Mezagoza

Image Credits: The Pokemon Company

These were some of the cards that were revealed in the trailer. We are sure that more cards will be teased as we get closer to the release date.

It will be interesting to see how the new Gen 9 cards compete with the Mega Evolution EX and the best Pokemon TCGP decks. Are you excited for the Pokemon TCG Pocket Paldean Wonders set? Let us know in the comments below.