Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Next Set Is the Limited Booster Drop You Cannot Miss

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Upcoming New Set has been confirmed, and it is believed to be a Limited Time Booster Drop that is unmissable. The official Pokémon TCG Pocket Japan posted a trailer on their X account. The next Pocket Set will be A4b, named ‘Deluxe Pack EX.’

Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack will feature four cards per pack, with a lot of reprints from the previous sets. This will be a limited-time event, so make sure that you do not miss out on it. Here are all the necessary details that you need to know.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack EX Will Feature Guaranteed Rares and Fan-Favorite Cards

Pokemon Pocket TCG’s next set is an A4b expansion, called ‘Deluxe Pack EX.’ This set will be released on September 29 at 11:00 PM PDT and will be available until Wednesday, October 29 at 10:59 PM PDT.

The ‘Deluxe Pack EX’ will feature four cards per pack, with one guaranteed four-star or higher rarity. This set will be similar to Japan’s annual “High Class Pack” sets, featuring reprints from the previous year. Just like the real-life booster packs, Pokemon Pocket TCG’s Deluxe Pack EX comes with a guaranteed chase card.

We will see a lot of EX cards from the previous expansions (from Genetic Apex to Wisdom of Sea and Sky), mixed with some newly released cards with brand-new artwork. You’ll also be able to collect “parallel foil” cards with a unique shine effect.

This will allow players to collect all the cards they are missing and complete their dex. The odds are also high, which makes this pack worth it.

So far, only a few cards have been revealed with new artworks, which are as follows-

Professor’s Research (SR)

Greninja (AR)

Gardevoir (AR)

Farfetch’d (AR)

Pikachu ex (SAR parallel foil)

Arceus ex (SAR parallel foil)

Solgaleo ex (SAR parallel foil)

Buzzwole ex (SAR parallel foil)

Other confirmed identical reprints have also been revealed:

Charizard ex

Exeggutor ex

Moltres ex

Arceus ex

Giratina ex

Eevee ex

Pachirisu ex

Lucario ex

Articuno ex

Ho-Oh ex

That’s everything you need to know about Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Next Set. Which parallel foil card did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below!