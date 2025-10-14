Pokemon TCG Pocket Anniversary Update Brings Massive Trading Overhaul and New Content

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s first anniversary is just a few weeks away, and it means more rewards, new features, and some jaw-dropping announcements coming our way. Well, that seems the case for now. The Pokemon Company has announced some new features, quality of life changes, and much more as a part of the Pokemon TCG Pocket First Anniversary update.

This is a major update that will not only improve the overall game quality but also enable players to acquire the cards they are currently lacking. Additionally, the devs also confirmed the new highly anticipated Mega pack to be released by the end of October. So, without any delay, let’s jump into the details right away.

Pokemon TCG Pocket October Producer Letter Reveals Upcoming Trading Changes

The Pokemon Company and DeNA have announced a Pokémon TCG Pocket First Anniversary update arriving in October 2025. The update will implement a new share feature, an expansion to the tradable cards, and a quality-of-life Wonder Pick system improvement. Here are all the details listed below:

1. New Share Feature

The new Share feature lets you give 1-4 diamond rarity cards to friends. This is unlike the regular trading feature, which allows you to trade the card at the same time.

You can send one card to each of your friends each day.

Once your friends send you cards through the share feature, you can select and receive one card each day.

The Share feature will be added to the Social Hub page, besides the Trade option. You can simply select a friend and share any one card from the list of available cards. The shared cards will be sent as a gift.

2. Expanded range of tradable cards

You will now be able to trade cards from even the most recent booster packs.

In addition to cards of 1-4 diamond rarity and 1-2 star, and Shiny 1–Shiny 2 rarity cards will also be eligible for trading.

There is no specification about the trading rules, which means they will be the same. Only the tradable cards have been expanded.

3. Improvement of the Wonder Pick feature

The current Pokemon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick features random cards from the latest expansion. However, after the anniversary update, cards from the latest expansion that you have not obtained will appear more often. The number of cards you currently own will be displayed on each card in Wonder Pick. Exciting, isn’t it?

4. Flairs can now be obtained automatically

You can now obtain Card Flairs automatically, when the requirements are met, without consuming any shinedust. There are no additional details on this, so we aren’t sure how exactly it will work. Maybe we can expect that if you have a certain number of the same card, then it will be consumed and you’ll receive a flair.

5. Mega Evolution Expansion Pack

A new expansion featuring Mega Evolution Pokémon is also planned to kick off at the end of October. More details will be released by the end of the month, and once it’s out, we will make a guide on it. The Mega Evolution Expansion is expected to be a game-changing update, as it will 100% shift the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.

Are you excited for this update? Let us know in the comments below!