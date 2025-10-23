Mega Evolution Finally Arrives in Pokemon TCG Pocket Next Week

After eagerly waiting for days, we finally have official information on the upcoming new expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket. The new expansion is called the Mega Rising Expansion, which will feature new Mega Evolution Pokemon EX cards. With this, the A-series Expansion comes to an end, and the new B-series will take over the game, starting from late October.

The Mega Rising booster packs will feature a lot of new cards, including many full arts and art rares. Some of them have already been teased, and they look pretty, as if the Pokemon are popping out of the screen.

New Pokemon TCG Pocket Trailer Reveals Upcoming Mega Rising Cards and More

A new Pokemon TCG Pocket trailer was released today, featuring some of the new upcoming ‘Mega Rising Expansion’ cards. That’s not all; the trailer also revealed the release date for Megas in TCG Pocket.

The upcoming TCG Pocket ‘Mega Rising’ set will be released on October 29, 2025, at 11 PM PDT. This release aligns with the Pokemon TCG Pocket’s first anniversary update, which will see the addition of a new share cards feature, Wonder Pick improvements, and more.

Three new booster packs will be released as part of the Mega Rising Expansion B-Series, which are as follows:

Mega Rising (Mega Gyarados)

Mega Rising (Mega Blaziken)

Mega Rising (Mega Altaria)

The new Pokemon TCG Pocket packs will feature various Mega Evolution EX cards and normal Pokemon cards. Here are some of them that were revealed in the trailer:

Mega Gyarados EX

Mega Blaziken EX

Mega Altaria EX

Mega Pinsir EX

Mega Absol EX

Mega Ampharos EX

Furfrou

Pidgey

Jirachi

Goomy Full Art

Hydreigon

Jellicent

Carracosta

Torchic

Growlithe Full Art

Pancham Full Art

Krookodile

Lilligant

Aegislash

Flaaffy

Image Credit: The Pokemon Company

Alongside these Pokemon cards, a bunch of Trainer cards and item cards that you can pull from the Mega Rising booster packs were also revealed. These include:

Flame Patch Item

Sitrus Berry Pokemon Tool

May Supporter

Marlon Supporter

Lisia Supporter

If that’s not hot enough, you can make your cards look even more fiery with accessories featuring Mega Blaziken available starting on October 31, 2025, at 11 PM PDT.

It will be interesting to see how Mega Evolution cards work when the update goes live. I’m more interested in seeing how they shake up the current Suicuine-Greninja and Darkrai-Giratina meta. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments below.