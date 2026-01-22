Pokemon TCG Pocket Announces Fantastical Parade Set with Mega Gardevoir Leading Charge

Crimson Blaze expansion in TCG Pocket was a hell of a show, as it introduced us to some of the mega cards. Now, it’s time to prepare for the Pokemon TCG Pocket next set, which is going to be the “Fastastical Parade.” Pokemon TCG Pocket Fantastical Parade B2 expansion will feature plenty of new iconic Mega Evolution EX and Psychic Pokemon cards. This would include many full arts and art rares. Some of them have already been teased, and they look glorious, with a festive vibe.

New Pokemon TCG Pocket Trailer Reveals Upcoming Fantastical Parade Cards

A new Pokemon TCG Pocket trailer was released today, featuring the next set, Fantastical Parade (B2) expansion and its booster pack. That’s not all; the trailer also revealed that the Fantastical Parade (B2) will be released on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 5 PM PST.

Fantastical Parade (B2) will be Pokemon TCG Pocket’s next set following the Crimson Blaze expansion. This pack will feature various new Mega Evolution EX cards and normal Pokemon cards, mostly Psychic-type. Here are some of them that were revealed in the trailer:

Mega Gardevoir ex

Mega Mawile ex

Teal Mask Ogerpon ex

Mimikyu ex

Falinks

Baile Oricorio

Vanillite

Ledian

Pumpkaboo

Meloetta

Galarian Obstagoon

Maushold

Peculiar Plaza

Diantha

Piers

Sightseer

Metal Core Barrier

Image Credits: The Pokemon Company

These were some of the cards that were revealed in the trailer. We are sure that more cards will be teased as we get closer to the release date. If that’s not appealing enough, you can make your cards look even more fabulous with a set of new covers and backdrops featuring Mega Gardevoir, available starting Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. PST.

It will be interesting to see how the new Mega Evolution EX cards impact the best Pokemon TCGP decks. Are you excited for the Pokemon TCG Pocket Fantastical Parade? Let us know in the comments below.