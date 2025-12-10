Pokemon Legends ZA Players Can Get a Free Alpha Charizard for a Limited Time

Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Dimension DLC is right around the corner for its release. To celebrate this joyous occasion, all the players will receive a free Alpha Pokemon, with a unique moveset. This Pokemon is none other than Alpha Charizard in Legends ZA, a fan-favorite Pokemon. And with its exclusive moves, it’s even cooler this time.

This reward can be obtained via a Mystery code, which will be available for a limited time. We recommend you claim it as soon as possible so that you don’t miss out on this rare Alpha Chariard. That said, here’s all the information you need.

Pokemon Legends ZA Grants Free Alpha Charizard Via Mystery Code

Players can receive a huge and powerful Alpha Charizard in Pokemon Legends ZA by redeeming the Mystery Gift Code: B1G0006. The code will be active from Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. PST, until Monday, January 19, 2026.

Image Credits: The Pokemon Company

You can receive this Alpha Charizard by selecting Get with Code/Password from the Mystery Gift menu and inputting the code/password.

The Alpha Charizard you receive will be much stronger than a normal Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends ZA, meaning it will be exclusive. The Charizard you receive will be at level 36, and as long as you’ve reached a certain rank in the Z-A Royale, it will obey you.

However, what makes it unique is its range of moves that it offers. The Alpha Charizard you get can learn Solar Beam, Flamethrower, Dragon Claw, and Air Slash, providing great coverage and making it one of the best in the game. Unfortunately, it cannot be shiny, as it’s a one-time reward.

Make sure to redeem the code as soon as possible, so that you don’t miss out on this legendary Pokemon. Did you like the Solar Beam coverage on Alpha Charizard? Let us know about your opinions in the comments below!