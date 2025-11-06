Mega Evolution Is Back and Stronger as Pokemon Legends ZA DLC Raises Level Limits

Pokemon Legends ZA has been keeping trainers busy since its launch, as ranking up from Rank Z to Rank A is quite a long journey. As you’re dropped in Lumiose City, you’re provided with a choice of Pokemon to start your journey with as you continue to explore wild zones and catch your favorite Pokemon on your own.

In the latest mainline Pokemon title, you’re also able to collect Mega Stones to mega-evolve your Pokemon to their highest power level to become an ace trainer in the Kalos region. However, once you hit that level 100 cap, there’s nothing much to do with your favorite Pokemon – until now.

The upcoming paid DLC Mega Dimension has been revealed, and its latest trailer boasts that you can finally level up your Pokemon above level 100 in a brand new dimension where Mega Alphas are running wild in almost every area.

Latest Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Dimension Trailer Reveals Powerful Megas and Higher Level Scaling

The latest launch trailer for Pokemon Legends ZA’s Mega Dimension DLC is out, and the two-minute clip features all you need to know about the upcoming paid expansion. The DLC releases on Wednesday, November 10, 2025, worldwide, as pre-orders are currently open on the Nintendo e-shop for $29.99.

In the DLC, Team MZ warps into an alternate Mega Dimension of Lumiose City and battles some of the most powerful trainers who boast a fully stacked mega-evolved Pokemon roster. You’ll come across several mega alphas in wild zones in the alternate dimension, as well as protect the dimension from collapsing entirely by defeating evil trainers.

However, the real kicker is that your Pokemon can surpass level 100, as the trailer shows characters well beyond level 120 and level 130. Sure, you’ll need to have a stacked Pokemon roster before you venture into a new reality, or even have a Mega Pokemon in your boxes as well to win fights.

Here’s the official description of the Mega Dimensions DLC: “Mysterious distortions have appeared without warning in Lumiose City. They seem to connect to a space known as Hyperspace Lumiose…and the mythical Pokémon Hoopa might have some part to play. It looks like your story with Team MZ isn’t over yet—continue your journey in Hyperspace Lumiose after completing the main game!”

You’ll also discover two Mega Evolutions for Raichu: Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y. Each of these Mega Evolutions requires its own Mega Stone, which you can find by progressing the story of your adventure.

Are you excited for the new Mega Dimension DLC for Legends ZA? Let us know in the comments below!