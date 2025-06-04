Phasmophobia Movie Announced: Blumhouse Brings Viral Horror Game to the Big Screen

If you were ghost-hunting with friends in dark hallways during 2021, chances are Phasmophobia was your go-to scare fest. I remember playing for hours with my Twitch streamer friends, yelling through proximity chat and freaking out over EMF spikes and ghost orbs. Now, the chills are headed to the big screen — a Phasmophobia Film is officially in development.

Blumhouse, a horror powerhouse, will produce the film, as announced by developer Kinetic Games. If you aren’t familiar, released in 2020, Phasmophobia instantly became a viral sensation. This happened especially during the pandemic, thanks to its tense co-op ghost hunts and streamer-friendly gameplay. The game went on to sell over 23 million copies globally and even won Best Debut Game at The Game Awards 2020.

Blumhouse and Kinetic Games Join Hands to Create Phasmophobia Film

Whether solo or in a group, it’s a mix of realism, paranormal lore, and team-based scares. That made Phasmophobia one of the most influential horror titles of the decade. To create the spooky on-screen adaptation, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster are teaming up with Kinetic Games Limited, the UK indie studio behind the hit game.

Blumhouse has a strong track record with game-to-film horror, including the wildly successful Five Nights at Freddy’s adaptation. The FNAF adaptation made nearly $300 million worldwide. With no release date yet, the Phasmophobia Film is still early in development. Given Blumhouse’s genre expertise and the game’s creepy, atmospheric setup, the project has serious potential.

It also aligns with Blumhouse’s focus on horror subgenres, particularly the paranormal, a theme they explored in a recent survey identifying fan-favorite horror types. Some of the releases include Wolf Man, Speak No Evil, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and The Exorcist: Believer.

As someone who spent late nights hunting ghosts with friends, hearing “behind” in the dark never stopped giving me chills. And now, with a Phasmophobia film right around the corner, it looks like we’re not done being haunted just yet. That said, what do you think about this horror game hitting the big screens? Let us know in the comments below.